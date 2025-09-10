TORONTO -- Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia, who was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery, exited Tuesday's game at Toronto in the second inning because of right elbow discomfort.

Garcia motioned to his arm and then to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph changeup to Ernie Clement with two outs in the second. He was clearly frustrated as teammates joined him on the mound, and he left with trainers after throwing only 27 pitches, 14 for strikes.

He was replaced by AJ Blubaugh.

Garcia hit the previous batter, Addison Barger, on the foot with a first-pitch curveball.

The right-hander retired the side in order in the first inning. The second batter, Nathan Lukes, was out when his liner smacked off Garcia's glove and popped up behind second base, where shortstop Jeremy Pena made a sliding catch.

Garcia's hardest pitch came in the second inning on a 91 mph fastball to Alejandro Kirk, the only batter he struck out.

Garcia earned a victory over the Angels on Sept. 1, giving up three hits and three runs in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.