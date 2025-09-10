Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Schwarber hit his 50th home run of the season and Ranger Suarez struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The Phillies have won the first two games of a four-game series and lead the NL East by nine games over the Mets.

Suarez (12-6) turned in another terrific outing. The left-hander tossed one-hit ball to lower his ERA to 2.77 and showed again why the Phillies believe he can be a No. 1 starter in the postseason with ace Zack Wheeler sidelined because of complications from a blood clot.

Schwarber's three-run shot off reliever Justin Hagenman in the seventh gave the Phillies a 7-1 lead and made him the first National League player to reach 50 homers this season. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 53.

The fan favorite designated hitter came out of the dugout for a curtain call to a crowd roaring "MVP! MVP!" as "50 Schwarbombs" flashed on the big screen.

"It was fun. I got a good pitch and put a good swing on it, and I was able to sneak it out," Schwarber said on the Phillies' postgame show on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It is what it is. It's such a cool thing to do something like that, a nice round number. But there's still so much baseball to be had."

Schwarber remains within striking distance of the team season record of 58 homers set by Ryan Howard in 2006.

"I feel like our game tonight was such an overall great effort," Schwarber said. "From Ranger going out there and doing his thing, and the offense going out there and having great at-bats throughout the whole night."

Suarez struck out Juan Soto and Pete Alonso in the first inning and threw 60 strikes out of his 99 total pitches. Suarez has given up only one earned run and struck out 29 in his past 24 innings over four starts.

Harrison Bader was moved to the leadoff spot with NL batting leader Trea Turner sidelined and went 3-for-5 with a solo homer. Bader, who played for the Mets last season, had three hits against them for the second straight game.

Mark Vientos homered for New York.

