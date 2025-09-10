Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez extended his MLB-leading hitting streak to 12 games, then left Tuesday night's game against the Athletics due to left knee soreness.

Gonzalez hit his ninth homer of the season to lead off the game and added an RBI double in the second inning before leaving. He was replaced by Nathaniel Lowe.

There was no immediate word on how or when Gonzalez got injured.

Gonzalez, in his second season with Boston after three years with the Chicago White Sox, is batting .311 with 48 RBI.