The Houston Astros placed right-hander Luis Garcia on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow discomfort, a day after he exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Garcia was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He threw 27 pitches, 14 for strikes, before exiting.

"It was a punch to the gut," Astros manager Joe Espada said after the game. "He's worked so hard to get back. Just to see him call us and point to his elbow, it's tough."

Garcia got the win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 1, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

Espada said Garcia didn't have any problems recovering from that start.

Right-hander Nick Hernandez was recalled from Triple A in the corresponding roster move.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.