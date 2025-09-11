Open Extended Reactions

Manager Brian Snitker left open the possibility that he could be back in the Atlanta Braves dugout next season, saying Wednesday that the team's disappointing 2025 has left him weighing a potential return.

Snitker, 69, is in the final year of his contract. He's managed the Braves since 2016, leading them to six NL East titles and a World Series crown in 2021.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking about it," Snitker told reporters Wednesday. "I'm not 100 percent sure which direction I want to go."

Atlanta fell to 65-81 with Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs and is set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2017. Snitker said that's tough for him to swallow, which is why retiring, as many thought he would, hasn't been such an easy call.

"I still feel like there's some unfinished business," he said.

Of course, re-signing Snitker if he does want to return is ultimately the call of the Braves front office. Asked earlier this week about Snitker's future, general manager Alex Anthopoulos didn't shed any light on the team's thinking, saying, "Snit's going to be in this organization forever" and that no potential candidates to replace him have been discussed.

"Absolutely not. Would never do that," he said. "I think it's a completely disrespectful thing to do or even consider. He's the manager of the team, and that's not even crossed my mind."