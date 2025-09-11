Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump is attending the New York Yankees game Thursday night to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after honoring the memories of the victims at the Pentagon earlier in the day.

Trump even stopped by the Yankees' locker room prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers, telling players and staff that the team has won "every time" that he's come to games.

"You're gonna win," Trump told the Yankees. "... I want to wish you guys a lot of luck. You're great players."

He then shook hands with the team's players and staff.

"The fact that he's going to be here, it's something that I'm excited to be a part of," Boone said before the visit.

President Donald Trump shakes the hand of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge while visiting the team in the locker room prior to Thursday's game against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Trump is the third sitting U.S. president to visit Yankee Stadium for a game. DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A presidential visit always prompts extra security at sporting events, but things were heightened after conservative activist and close Trump ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on Wednesday. When Trump attended the Sept. 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon earlier Thursday, authorities moved the ceremony inside as an added precaution.

Since the attacks, the Yankees and their fans have marked Sept. 11 during the seventh-inning stretch by singing "God Bless America" in addition to the traditional "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," and they were doing so again Thursday.

Tonight, we join all of Major League Baseball in observing a moment of silence for the victims, survivors, heroes, and all those impacted by the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Rhhq7E703L — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2025

Even before Trump left the White House, security at the stadium was tight. Every entrance featured metal detectors and Secret Service agents, some with sniffer dogs, while New York Police Department helicopters thundered overhead.

Stadium authorities opened the gates three hours before the first pitch, and long lines began forming even before that. The Yankees said ticketholders were "strongly urged to arrive as early as possible."

The Secret Service also posted a statement saying extra time would be necessary and asking fans to "consider leaving your bags at home to help speed up the security screening process."

Trump's attendance at the US Open men's final in Queens last weekend sparked long security lines. Some fans didn't make it to their seats until more than an hour into the match despite organizers delaying its start by 30 minutes.

Yankee Stadium authorities installed security glass outside an upper level suite on the third-base side, over the Tigers dugout. The service level was also closed at 5:30 p.m. for additional security sweeps.

The game is Trump's eighth major sporting event since returning to the White House in January. He attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500, UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, the FIFA Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and last weekend's US Open match.

His appearance marks the third time a sitting president has visited Yankee Stadium for a game, following George W. Bush in 2001 and Warren G. Harding, who came in 1923, the same year the original Yankee Stadium opened.

The Yankee Stadium scoreboard featured a large MLB logo over an American flag and a red, white and blue ribbon under the inscription "September 11, 2001, We Shall Not Forget."

The large American flag behind the left field bleachers and the smaller flags for each of baseball's 30 teams that ring the stadium's upper level were lowered to half-staff after Trump issued an executive order honoring Kirk.

Trump was born in the New York borough of Queens, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said he "remains a New Yorker at heart."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.