Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout finally homered Thursday night in Seattle, ending a career-long 28-game homerless drought that put him one shy of reaching 400 for his career.

Trout launched his 399th homer, sending a 3-2 fastball from Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller over the left-center-field wall to tie the score at 4 in the fifth inning. Seattle went on to win 7-6 in 12 innings.

It was Trout's 21st homer of the season and his first since Aug. 6, a span of 125 plate appearances. Trout admitted that reaching the 400-homer milestone had been on his mind in August.

"I was thinking about it for a little bit in the beginning," said Trout, a three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star. "But now I'm just trying to put good swings on the ball. I know it's going to come. I'm not trying to go up there and try to hit a home run. My whole career is just putting good swings on balls and they've gone over the fence."

Thursday night's homer was the 56th of Trout's career against the Mariners, four more than any other player against Seattle. He is batting .235 with 58 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.