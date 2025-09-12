Kyle Freeland and Rafael Devers have words after Devers' home run, and the Giants' and Rockies' benches clear. (0:44)

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman's one-game suspension was dropped by Major League Baseball on Friday, and he instead will pay a fine for his role in a benches-clearing incident at Colorado on Sept. 2.

The Giants made the announcement ahead of Friday's opener in a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying an agreement with the Commissioner's Office had been reached.

Chapman had faced a suspension and an undisclosed fine after he made contact with Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland.

Chapman, Freeland and Giants shortstop Willy Adames were ejected following the first-inning fracas during San Francisco's 7-4 win at Coors Field; then Chapman led the Giants past the Rockies 10-8 a night later, playing the game as the appeal was considered.

Freeland, Adames and Rafael Devers also were fined for their involvement. Tempers flared after Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning and admired it before beginning his slow trot.

"Look, we didn't feel like we started it. It is what it is, deal with it going forward. We'll see what happens in the appeal. The other ones were fines," said Giants manager Bob Melvin the next day. "You knew something was going to happen. We were hoping there weren't suspensions. Ended up being one, and it's on appeal, so see where that goes."

Devers crushed a sweeper over the right field wall, and then Freeland took exception with Devers' celebration, prompting both players to shout at each other.

Several players charged toward the infield, and MLB said Chapman was disciplined for "pushing" Freeland. Adames also was in the middle of the scrum.