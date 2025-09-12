Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Detroit Tigers reinstated right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2023, from the injured list Friday.

Urquidy, 30, spent his first five seasons with the Houston Astros and appeared in 79 games, 70 as a starter. He also logged 46⅓ innings over 15 postseason appearances.

Urquidy last pitched in the majors in the 2023 American League Championship Series, when the Astros were eliminated by the Texas Rangers. He underwent right elbow surgery in June 2024.

The Astros placed Urquidy on waivers after that season, and he signed a one-year deal with the Tigers. Urquidy appeared in 10 minor league rehab games with the Tigers before his call-up.

To make room for Urquidy, the Tigers placed Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 15-day injured list because of neck stiffness.