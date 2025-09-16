Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal is on track to take the mound Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, less than a week after feeling tightness on his left side during his previous start.

Last Friday, in the fourth inning of a game the Tigers would lose 8-2 to the Miami Marlins, Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, removed himself following a 45-pitch effort. He felt the tightness in the rib cage area, raising concern about his next start.

But he completed his regular bullpen session on Monday and reported no issues.

"Everything felt good," Skubal told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press, adding that he threw with maximum effort and "probably worked a little bit harder" than usual without any discomfort. "It's one of those weird things. I don't really know how to explain it. Bullpen went well. Scans came back good. It's on to the next one."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was pleased with the results, as well.

"The sight of Tarik Skubal throwing off the mound was really awesome," Hinch said on MLB Network Radio. "He threw his normal bullpen. We're going day by day. I'll check in with him today. We'll continue to inch towards his next start. Right now, that's penciled in for Thursday."

Entering play on Tuesday, the Tigers' magic number to seal the American League Central title was seven, but a strong showing against the second-place Guardians would reduce that number quickly.

"You want to clinch at home. It's fun to clinch at home in front of your fans," Skubal said. "The only bad part is celebrating in your own clubhouse, because it tends to get a little destroyed."

Skubal is 13-5 this season with a 2.26 ERA and 224 strikeouts. On Thursday, he is in line to oppose Gavin Williams, who is 10-5 with a 3.16 ERA and 152 strikeouts for Cleveland.