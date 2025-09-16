Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Volpe returned to the New York Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday, making his first start since getting a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

Volpe entered the game against Minnesota hitting .206 with 19 homers in 142 games this season, playing through a small tear in his labrum for more than four months. He had a cortisone shot last week, his second this season, and returned to action as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of New York's 7-0 loss Monday. He did not have a plate appearance and was in Tuesday's lineup at shortstop and batting eighth.

"I feel like he's in a good place physically," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "With that being said, that's been the case most of the year. So, he's just got to focus on what he does up at the plate and put himself in position to make good swing decisions, and hopefully click for him right away."

Volpe aggravated the injury on Sept. 7 when he made a diving stop in a game against AL East-leading Toronto. He originally injured the shoulder in May and had a cortisone shot during the All-Star break.