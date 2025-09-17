LOS ANGELES -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Edmundo Sosa on the injured list Tuesday with a right groin strain.

He has played second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field over 62 starts this season. He set a single-season career high with 33 RBIs, and five of his seven home runs have come against left-handed pitching. Sosa's IL stint is retroactive to Saturday.

To fill Sosa's roster spot, the NL East champion Phillies called up infielder Rafael Lantigua from Triple-A Lehigh Valley while outfielder Brewer Hicklen was designated for assignment.

Lantigua is making his major league debut. The 27-year-old is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 56 RBIs, 77 walks and 82 runs scored in 124 games in the International League. He has committed just one error in 96 total chances while making 34 starts at third, six at shortstop and four in left.