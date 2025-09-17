Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld will step down from their roles as part of the pending sale of the team to new owners.

The Rays said Wednesday that those moves are connected with the franchise's sale that they said could close within the next two weeks, pending final approvals. The team said it would share information about the sale and new ownership group after the transaction is completed.

Owner Stu Sternberg, who has controlled the club since 2005, has been negotiating to sell the Rays to a group headed by Patrick Zalupski. Silverman and Auld have led the Rays' operations both internally and externally in their presidential roles.

Silverman is wrapping up his 22nd season with the Rays and 17th as team president. He was first promoted to team president in October 2005 when he was 29 years old, and later served three seasons of president of baseball operations, from 2015-17, before returning to the role of team president.

Auld is in his 21st season with the franchise and 11th as team president. He will remain with the Rays as a senior adviser to ownership and the leadership team during the transition and beyond.

While Silverman will not have a formal role with the club after the sale is complete, he will represent Sternberg and his partners on an executive advisory board being established by the new ownership group.

"What makes me proudest is seeing how the Rays have become woven into the region's identity, with a true generational fan base taking shape," Silverman said. "Children who once came to games are now bringing their own families, and that sense of connection will continue to grow for decades to come. Under Stu's leadership, we have fulfilled our mission to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball."