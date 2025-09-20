The Royals get to Max Scherzer in a seven-run first inning, led by Salvador Perez's three-run shot. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer in Kansas City's seven-run first inning and the Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 20-1 on Friday night.

The Royals sent 10 batters to the plate against Max Scherzer (5-4), who exited after recording just two outs and allowing seven hits in the shortest noninjury start of his career. It was Scherzer's shortest outing since facing just one batter while pitching for Washington on June 11, 2021, before leaving with an injury. Also, Scherzer's seven runs conceded in the first inning are the most allowed in any inning of his career.

According to ESPN Research, Toronto's 19-run loss ties the largest by a division leader in a September or later regular-season game, joining the previous dubious mark set by the Padres' 20-1 loss to the Rockies in 2005.

Following a homer by George Springer in the top of the first inning, the Royals quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning on Carter Jensen's leadoff double and Bobby Witt Jr.'s RBI single. Witt scored on Vinnie Pasquantino's double into the left-field corner to give Kansas City the lead for good.

After a walk to Maikel Garcia -- and Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker's ejection -- Perez connected for his 30th home run. Michael Massey's two-run homer gave Kansas City a 7-1 lead.

Batting leadoff for the first time, Jensen hit three doubles -- two against Scherzer in the first and a two-run double in the third. Jensen became the first Royals player with multiple doubles in the same inning.

Jac Caglianone hit a three-run homer in the seventh as the Royals had 10 runs and 13 hits in 1⅓ innings against catcher Tyler Heineman. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa got the last two outs in the eighth inning.

Pasquantino had four of Kansas City's franchise-record 27 hits, doubling twice as the Royals had with eight extra-base hits in the first three innings.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen (6-11) gave up a run and three hits with three walks while striking out four in 7⅔ innings for his first win since July 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.