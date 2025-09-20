Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment veteran right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps on Saturday afternoon before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers selected left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Nashville.

This was the second time Payamps, 31, has been DFA'd by the Brewers this season. After 23 appearances, he was designated for assignment in May with an 8.35 ERA.

However, he cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A, where he remained until September.

Since then in 5⅓ innings, Payamps recorded a 3.38 ERA.

This season in 28 games covering 23⅔ innings, Payamps posted a 7.23 ERA.

He played a big role in 2023 and 2024 for the Brewers. He registered a 2.78 ERA covering 129⅔ innings. In those two seasons, Payamps appeared in 137 games and added three appearances in the playoffs.

Zimmermann hasn't been in MLB since the 2023 season, when he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles.