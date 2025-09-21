Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani launched his 53rd home run to tie for the National League lead as the Los Angeles Dodgers erased an early four-run deficit Saturday night in a 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Ohtani pulled even with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber when the Japanese star connected for a 403-foot shot to left field in the sixth inning. It was Ohtani's 29th homer at Dodger Stadium this season, a franchise record. He topped his own mark of 28 last year, when he finished with a career-high 54 on the way to winning his third MVP award and first in the National League.

"I think that the home run title will be great. But I think it's just a byproduct of taking good at-bats, and he's playing to win," Roberts said. "If there's a walk that's needed and they're not pitching to him, he's taking his walks. And if they make a mistake, he's making them pay."

Ohtani also scored his career-high 140th run of the season.

Another remarkable season by the two-way star had the rest of his clubhouse touting the case for a third straight MVP award.

"I haven't looked up any deep numbers or anything like that, but I think [the MVP is] Shohei," said starter Tyler Glasnow, who rebounded from a four-run first inning with four scoreless innings to get the win. "He pitches and hits. I think it's obviously Shohei, in my mind."

Max Muncy's two-run homer in the first inning pulled Los Angeles to 4-2. Michael Conforto also went deep and Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking shot for the playoff-bound Dodgers, who won their fourth straight and lead the NL West by four games over the San Diego Padres with seven to play.

The Giants stayed four games behind the New York Mets for the last NL wild card, with the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks also ahead of the Giants.

Jack Dreyer pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.