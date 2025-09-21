Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers say they've drawn 4 million fans this season for the first time in franchise history, becoming just the 10th team in major league history to reach that mark.

Los Angeles is the first MLB team to draw 4 million fans since the New York Mets and Yankees did it in 2008.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers said they topped the mark in their regular-season home finale against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

"For these fans to post and show up every day, it's incredible," manager Dave Roberts said. "There's a reason I feel we have the best fans in sports. The numbers speak to it. You can tell this past weekend, the emotion of the fans and how the players responded. It's been great."

The Yankees drew 4 million fans from 2005 to 2008 in each of their final four years at the old Yankee Stadium, while the Toronto Blue Jays did it in 1991, 1992 and 1993. The Colorado Rockies also hit the mark in 1993 while playing at cavernous Mile High Stadium.

The Dodgers list the capacity of Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962, at an MLB-high 56,000. They've led the major leagues in attendance in 12 of the past 13 seasons since 2013, falling short only in 2020 amid restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodgers have clinched a postseason berth for the 13th consecutive year since 2013, matching the second-longest playoff streak in baseball history during a stretch that includes two World Series championships and four NL pennants.