KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez drove in two runs apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 Sunday and clinched a playoff berth.

Toronto is the first team in the American League to secure a spot in the playoffs, returning to the postseason for the first time since 2023, and improved its AL-best and AL East-leading record to 90-66.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the second inning on run-scoring hits by Gimenez, Tyler Heineman and George Springer. Guerrero hit a two-run double in the fifth and Addison Barger followed with an RBI double to give Toronto a 6-2 lead.

After the Royals cut their deficit to 6-5, Ernie Clement and Gimenez had RBI hits in the eighth to extend Toronto's lead to 8-5.

Toronto starter Trey Yesavage worked four innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two. Seranthony Dominguez (4-4) pitched 1⅓ innings for the win, and Jeff Hoffman recorded his 32nd save of the season.

Carter Jensen had a two-run double in the fourth inning, Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez hit consecutive run-scoring singles in the fifth and Randal Grichuk picked up an RBI in the sixth to complete Kansas City's scoring.

Michael Wacha (9-13) gave up six earned runs on eight hits in five innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Toronto snapped a four-game skid. The Blue Jays still control their own destiny as far as their finish in the AL.