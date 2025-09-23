ATLANTA -- Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday's game against the Washington Nationals after he suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, the team announced.

Albies showed discomfort in his wrist after fouling off a pitch in the third inning. Nick Allen finished Albies' at-bat and replaced him at second base at the start of the fourth inning.

Albies, 28, fractured his left wrist in July 2024, but has has played in all 157 of Atlanta's games this season. He is batting .240 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs for a club that will not be in the postseason next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.