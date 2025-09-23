Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Injured New York Mets starter Tylor Megill underwent Tommy John surgery, manager Carlos Mendoza announced Tuesday before the start of the Mets' key three-game series at Wrigley Field this week.

The surgery, which took place in Los Angeles on Monday, means Megill is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season.

"You feel for the individual," Mendoza said. "It's going to be a while before he takes the mound again. Wishing him a quick recovery."

Megill, 30, hasn't pitched for the Mets since June 14, when he gave up six runs, three earned, over 3⅔ innings against Tampa Bay. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 17 with an elbow sprain and moved to the 60-day IL on July 8.

Megill went 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA over 14 starts for the Mets, whose rotation has struggled during the club's second-half swoon. He was sent on a rehab assignment in August and made six appearances over two levels before being shut down due to renewed tightness in the elbow.

Megill has spent his entire career in the Mets' organization since being drafted in the eighth round in 2018. A five-year big league veteran, Megill has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility remaining on his service time clock.

Megill's loss thinned a rotation that ranked fourth in the majors with a 3.38 ERA before the All-Star break but ranks 24th with a 5.10 ERA after the break.

"Obviously we'll miss him, when you're talking about depth," Mendoza said. "So unfortunate but our job right now is to get him back on the field as quick as possible."

The Mets entered Tuesday's contest against the Cubs tied with the Reds for the final wild-card slot in the National League.