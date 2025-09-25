Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- With his team searching for bullpen help as the postseason approaches, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki pitched a scoreless inning in relief in his return Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sasaki, who was activated from the 60-day injured list before the game, looked impressive in a 1-2-3 inning. He struck out two, including Ildemaro Vargas swinging on a 99 mph fastball, and departed with the Dodgers leading 3-1.

The right-hander is expected to continue to throw out of the bullpen over the final four games of the regular season to see if he can earn a postseason role.

Manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't have a specific role for Sasaki but wanted him to take advantage of his opportunities.

"Giving everything he has for an inning or two at a time," Roberts said before the game. "That's kind of what I see. Let the performance play out. Just go after guys and be on the attack."

Sasaki, 23, is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35⅓ innings over nine big league appearances this season; his previous eight were starts. He has also spent time at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA over seven appearances, including five starts.

Sasaki's relief appearance comes a day after Tanner Scott blew a save in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Sasaki agreed in January to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent under Major League Baseball's rules, leaving the Pacific League's Chiba Lotte Marines under the posting system.

His debut season in the big leagues has been mostly disappointing, but the Dodgers hope he can still have a role in October.

Sasaki is one of three Japanese players on the Dodgers' roster along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

With Sasaki's return, right-hander Kirby Yates was placed on the injured list because of a lingering hamstring issue. The move is retroactive to Sept. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.