PHOENIX -- Shohei Ohtani tied his career high with his 54th home run, hitting a splash shot into the Chase Field swimming pool for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Ohtani reached down for a changeup from Arizona's Nabil Crismatt for a 406-foot, two-run drive in the fourth inning, which boosted the lead to 6-0.

He hit 54 homers in 2023, his final season with the Los Angeles Angels, and 53 a year ago for the World Series champion Dodgers.

Ohtani has 101 RBIs, reaching 100 for the third time in eight big league seasons.

The two-way star is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts following his return from elbow surgery.