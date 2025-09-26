Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves on Friday claimed right-hander Alek Manoah, the former Cy Young contender whose struggles with the Toronto Blue Jays led to him being designated for assignment earlier this week.

After going 9-2 as a rookie in 2021, Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 2022, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.

Toronto's opening day starter in 2023, Manoah was demoted to the rookie-level Florida Complex League that June after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA. Manoah went 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts after rejoining the big league roster that July, and then didn't pitch again at any level after being optioned to Triple-A in August.

Last year, Manoah went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA over five starts spanning 24⅓ innings before season-ending surgery on his elbow.

Manoah most recently had been pitching at Triple-A Buffalo while rehabbing his elbow. He went 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts for the Bisons. Six of the 27 hits he allowed were home runs.

To make room on its 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred infielder Ozzie Albies to the 60-day injured list. Albies was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand earlier this week.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.