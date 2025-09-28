Michael A. Taylor crushes his ninth home run of the season for the White Sox. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor announced his retirement before Sunday's season finale against the Washington Nationals.

The 12-year veteran, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, spent his first seven seasons with Washington and said playing on the Nationals' 2019 World Series champions was his favorite memory in baseball.

"To be able to play my last games of my career here in this ballpark in front of these fans is just the icing on the cake," Taylor said.

Taylor, who has two young children, said he decided this would be his final season a few months ago in order to spend more time at home with his family. In addition to his time in Washington (2014-20), he also played for Kansas City (2021-22), Minnesota (2023), Pittsburgh (2024) and the White Sox, who he signed with in February.

Taylor, who was warmly received in plate appearances the previous two days, was in the lineup batting ninth Sunday. He is hitting .199 with nine homers and 34 RBIs this season while lending a veteran presence to the youthful, rebuilding White Sox.

He entered the day a career .232 batter with 109 homers and 128 stolen bases.

"It's been my dream and I've really enjoyed it," Taylor said. "I'll miss it."