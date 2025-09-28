Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws to Eric Lauer covering first base as the Blue Jays beat the Rays and win their first AL East title in 10 years. (0:24)

TORONTO -- Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first American League East title in a decade by routing the Tampa Bay Rays 13-4 in their regular-season finale Sunday.

George Springer and Addison Barger also went deep for the Blue Jays, who needed a win or a New York Yankees loss on the final day to take the division crown for the seventh time in team history and first since 2015. Toronto (94-68) also wrapped up the best record in the American League and will have home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

Toronto will host Game 1 of a best-of-five division series Saturday against the winner of the wild-card Series between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees.

Kirk made sure of it with a first-inning slam and a two-run homer in the fifth as the Blue Jays capped their 11th series sweep of the year and extended their winning streak to four games.

Kirk has a career-high 15 homers this season. It was his second mulithomer game of the season and the sixth of his career.

Kirk finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs. He also homered in Saturday's 5-1 win.

Springer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

Mason Fluharty (5-2) pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief, striking out Jonathan Aranda to leave the bases loaded in the fourth.

Aranda had three RBIs, and Richie Palacios added three hits for the Rays, who finished 77-85. Aranda had two hits against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed four runs and eight hits in 3⅔ innings.

Tampa Bay lefty Ian Seymour (4-3) permitted six runs and seven hits in 3⅓ 1/3 innings, while right-hander Edwin Uceta gave up Kirk's second homer.

Barger made it 10-4 with a two-run homer off Kevin Kelly in the seventh, his 21st. Myles Straw chased Kelly with an RBI triple, and Springer greeted Bryan Baker with his 32nd home run.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz didn't play Sunday after raising his batting average to .300 by going 1-for-2 on Saturday. Díaz played a career-high 150 games this season.

Rays regulars Brandon Lowe and Chandler Simpson were also held out of the starting lineup.