Bob Melvin, whose option for the 2026 season was picked up in July, has been fired as manager of the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants were very streaky in finishing 81-81 this season, teasing fans with playoff hopes with a 13-3 run from late August into early September that was followed by a 2-9 stretch Sept. 13-23 that dashed those hopes.

"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team," said Buster Posey, the Giants' president of baseball operations. "The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."

San Francisco hasn't made the playoffs nor had a winning record since finishing with a franchise-record 107 victories to edge the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West title in 2021.

Melvin, who turns 64 in October and has been a major league manager for 22 seasons, left the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season to return home to the Bay Area and manage the Giants -- a job he always dreamed of doing as a former catcher with the organization from 1986 to 1988.

He was brought to San Francisco by Farhan Zaidi, the team's former president of baseball operations. However, with Posey now in that role, the team felt compelled to make a change after struggling against division rivals Los Angeles (4-9) and San Diego (3-10) despite adding slugger Rafael Devers at the trade deadline.

Melvin went 161-163 in his two seasons in San Francisco.

A three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, Melvin has a career regular-season record of 1,678-1,588 with eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland, San Diego and the Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.