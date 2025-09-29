Open Extended Reactions

Don Kelly, who went 59-65 after taking over as interim manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates after Derek Shelton was fired in early May, has received a contract extension, the team announced Monday.

A season that began with the club hoping to return to contention for the first time in a decade quickly disintegrated during a nightmarish 12-26 start that led to Shelton's firing on May 8.

The 45-year-old Kelly, who served as bench coach under Shelton, went 32-33 after the All-Star break and was lauded by club brass for his performance in the interim role.

"Donnie has earned the respect of the players, front office, and our fans -- and he has certainly earned mine," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. "Donnie took over the team at a true low point. Since then, we've seen meaningful progress, not just in the clubhouse culture, but on the field.

"His connection to the community and passion for the franchise make him more than just a manager. He is a Pittsburgher; he is part of our community. He's the right fit, at the right time, and is the right person to lead us forward."

Don Kelly went 59-65 as interim manager of the Pirates, including 32-33 after the All-Star break. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

The Pirates went 71-91 this season, finishing last in the National League Central for the second consecutive season. Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since 2015 and has had 29 losing seasons in the last 33 years.

The Pirates, however, greatly improved with Kelly serving as manager. The staff ERA (3.59) after the switch ranked fourth in the majors, while the team's fielding percentage (.988) ranked sixth. The team also had a 37-25 record at home with Kelly, who is from Pittsburgh and spent season as a player with the Pirates.

"I'm proud to continue leading the Pirates," Kelly said in a statement. "Our clubhouse is full of players who care deeply about each other, about winning, and about representing Pittsburgh the right way. I was a Pirates fan first. I know our fans deserve a team that delivers on the field, and it's on me to make sure we reach that standard."

Ace right-hander Paul Skenes, just 23, is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award after finishing with 216 strikeouts and a 1.97 ERA to become the youngest qualified pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA since 20-year-old Dwight Gooden posted a 1.53 ERA in 1985.

The Pirates figure to have one of the better rotations in baseball next year behind Skenes, Mitch Keller and 23-year-old Bubba Chandler.

"Donnie is an elite communicator. He is deeply trusted by our players because he's credible, consistent, and unafraid of tough conversations," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. "His background as both a scout and a coach gives him a rare perspective: patience when it's needed, and an unwavering belief in players' ability to improve. Above all, he values people and winning. His ability to adjust, lead, and do the hard work makes him the right leader."

Pittsburgh, however, had the worst offense in the majors this season; the Pirates were last or near last in every major offensive category, from runs to home runs to OPS.

"This season, we fell well short as an organization both on and off the field," Nutting said. "It has been unacceptable. Our focus must shift to execution, to delivering wins. Results are the only thing that matter. We owe it to our fans, to the city, and to the legacy of this team to get it right.

"Ben and everyone in the organization fully understands what is expected, and that the work ahead demands urgency. Today's announcement of Donnie is the first of many steps we will take this offseason to bring winning baseball back to Pittsburgh."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.