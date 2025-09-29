Open Extended Reactions

Tony Mansolino remains in limbo as manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Team president Mike Elias said Monday that the Orioles would consider other options for their managerial position, but Mansolino -- who was the interim manager for most of this season -- will be a candidate. Both Mansolino and Elias took questions at a wrap-up news conference after Baltimore sank to last place in the AL East following two straight postseason appearances.

Mansolino turned 43 on Sunday, when the Orioles finished their season with a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He took over as interim manager when Brandon Hyde was fired on May 17 after a 15-28 start.

Baltimore went 60-59 under Mansolino to finish 75-87.