Tony Mansolino remains in limbo as manager of the Baltimore Orioles.
Team president Mike Elias said Monday that the Orioles would consider other options for their managerial position, but Mansolino -- who was the interim manager for most of this season -- will be a candidate. Both Mansolino and Elias took questions at a wrap-up news conference after Baltimore sank to last place in the AL East following two straight postseason appearances.
Mansolino turned 43 on Sunday, when the Orioles finished their season with a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees. He took over as interim manager when Brandon Hyde was fired on May 17 after a 15-28 start.
Baltimore went 60-59 under Mansolino to finish 75-87.