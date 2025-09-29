Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins fired manager Rocco Baldelli on Monday, ending his seven-year tenure that included three American League Central titles after a second straight disappointing season.

The Twins, who were expected to contend for the American League Central title this season, faltered in June and became sellers at the trade deadline -- sending away 10 players while cutting $26 million from the payroll -- and went 23-43 after the All-Star break to finish fourth in the division with a 70-92 mark.

The Twins went 19-35 after the trade deadline passed, with only the Colorado Rockies faring worse over the final two months.

The Twins finished with the fourth-worst record in the major leagues and their worst mark since 2016, when they went 59-103 after firing longtime general manager Terry Ryan at midseason. Current team president Derek Falvey was hired to replace Ryan after that.

The 44-year-old Baldelli, who won the 2019 AL Manager of the Year award as a rookie, has led the Twins to three division titles. In 2023, Minnesota ended a record 18-game postseason losing streak and won its first playoff series 2002.

Baldelli has an overall record of 527-505 in seven seasons, and he's the third-winningest manager in Twins history behind Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.