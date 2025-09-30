Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, sidelined since Sept. 7 with a sprained left knee, is hopeful he can return when his club opens its American League Division Series later this week.

The Blue Jays, the AL's top seeds, have a bye and are awaiting their ALDS opponent.

"It helps," Bichette told MLB.com, regarding Toronto's break. "I will do everything I can in the next four or five days to see what we can do."

A second opinion on the injury earlier this month in Dallas matched his original diagnosis: a sprained knee, no structural damage and no surgery required. And so his regular season ended with a .311 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.

"I'm feeling better. Every day, I'm feeling better," Bichette said. "I don't know. I don't have a date, but I will be doing everything that I possibly can to get back."

The 27-year-old Bichette, a two-time All-Star, was injured Sept. 6 on a play at home plate against the New York Yankees and landed on the 10-day injured list the following day.

"This is exactly what we needed, so I hope he continues to progress and I hope that he gets a chance to contribute to this," Toronto manager John Schneider told MLB.com, with regard to his team's respite. "His career has been as a Toronto Blue Jay. He's been instrumental to what we've been doing here the last six years, so I hope he can progress well enough to be right in the middle of what we're doing."

Bichette, who can become a free agent after the World Series this year, is the son of former major league slugger Dante Bichette.

