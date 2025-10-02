Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners fans were treated to a special appearance from Ichiro Suzuki in right field during their scrimmage on Wednesday.

The Baseball Hall of Famer played for the "home" team at T-Mobile Park, wearing his retired No. 51 uniform with "Ichiro" on the back. He was in the same lineup as Mariners stars Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, the latter of which was signed a year before Ichiro rejoined the franchise. Tickets for the scrimmage were $10.

Ichiro -- who turns 52 on Oct. 22 -- even caught a popup in the outfield then displayed Rodriguez' trademark "no fly zone" celebration.

Make a play, Ichi! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MV1JX6BSJp — Seattle Mariners - y (@Mariners) October 2, 2025

Hall of Famer sighting 🐐👀 pic.twitter.com/QEFamMve3Q — Seattle Mariners - y (@Mariners) October 1, 2025

Raleigh said earlier in the day on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Ichiro is around during spring training and every home game in full gear -- pants, cleats and all. He's also thrown live batting practice to the players in the past.

"Even in spring training or in the cage, you'd ask Ichi, hey, can I get a little, you know, live BP action?" Raleigh said. "And he'd go in there and he'd just carve guys up. He's broke multiple of my bats before. and he takes it seriously. He's not messing around, he's trying to get you out in there. ... I mean, he's letting it rip."

Ichiro spent 14 seasons with the Mariners, amassing 10 All-Star appearances and earning MVP and Rookie of the Year honors in 2001. He holds the franchise records for a variety of statistical categories including batting average (.321), hits (2,542), at bats (7,907), triples (79) and stolen bases (438).

Seattle retired his No. 51 in August, but fans saw the familiar number in right field one more time on Wednesday.