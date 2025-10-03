Hunter Pence joins Scott Van Pelt to preview the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Phillies. (1:18)

If you're interested in attempting the famed 9-9-9 Challenge at a Philadelphia Phillies game this postseason, the club has you covered with a ready-made kit ... sort of.

Confused as to what the 9-9-9 Challenge is? The premise is simple: A participant must consume nine hot dogs and nine beers over the course of the nine innings of a baseball game.

With scores of fans certain to be flocking to Citizens Bank Park for the 2025 postseason, the Phillies decided to make the challenge easier for fans by packaging it into a convenient one-stop bundle purchase.

Well, a version of the challenge, that is.

Presumably aiming to be a little more approachable for the average fan, Philadelphia's 9-9-9 Challenge box reins things in a bit. The hot dogs are "fun size," and the beers are "petite."

The Phillies have a 9-9-9 Challenge box for the Postseason 😭



It comes with 9 "fun size" hot dogs and 9 "petite" beers, and even features a scoreboard to keep track of your progress 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UsIFJzS4gg — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2025

The box does come with a built-in scoreboard, so fans can check off the hot dogs and beers as they're consumed throughout the game. It will be sold in Section 128 and will cost $54.99.

The Phillies' postseason run -- and an unknown number of mini 9-9-9 Challenges -- will begin on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers traveling to Citizens Bank Park for Game 1 of the National League Division Series.