Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler underwent surgery on his right patellar tendon on Friday in hopes he will be ready for spring training next year.
Dr. Mike Banffy at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Center in Los Angeles performed what the A's announced was a successful procedure to repair the partial tendon tear as well as removal of scar tissue. Butler also was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left patella tendon because of tendonitis.
Butler batted .234 this season with 21 home runs, 63 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
The 25-year-old is the club's Roberto Clemente Award nominee for his off-the-field work.
The A's signed Butler in March to a $65.5 million, seven-year contract, making him one of their centerpieces for their scheduled 2028 move to Las Vegas.
Groundbreaking on the $2 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium took place June 23, and the vertical work began in early September.