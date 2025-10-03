Open Extended Reactions

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler underwent surgery on his right patellar tendon on Friday in hopes he will be ready for spring training next year.

Dr. Mike Banffy at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Center in Los Angeles performed what the A's announced was a successful procedure to repair the partial tendon tear as well as removal of scar tissue. Butler also was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left patella tendon because of tendonitis.

Butler batted .234 this season with 21 home runs, 63 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

The 25-year-old is the club's Roberto Clemente Award nominee for his off-the-field work.

The A's signed Butler in March to a $65.5 million, seven-year contract, making him one of their centerpieces for their scheduled 2028 move to Las Vegas.

Groundbreaking on the $2 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium took place June 23, and the vertical work began in early September.