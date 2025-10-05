Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Teoscar Hernandez rallied the Los Angeles Dodgers with a three-run homer in the seventh inning that bailed out Shohei Ohtani, both on the mound and at the plate, and led his club to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Saturday night.

Ohtani struck out four straight times at the plate, the final time in the seventh with no outs and two runners on against Matt Strahm.

No worries, at least for the reigning World Series champions.

Following a Mookie Betts popout, Hernandez, who hit two homers in the wild card round, silenced a roaring Phillies crowd with an opposite-field drive to right off Strahm for a 5-3 lead. The veteran slugger gestured in wild celebration in his trot around the bases.

His hat off, Ohtani rose from his dugout seat to join in the fun, and exhale once he was on track for the win.

A three-time MVP, Ohtani recovered from a three-run second in his first career playoff pitching start to shut down the Phillies and finish with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Alex Vesia retired pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa with the bases loaded in the eighth to preserve the lead. Roki Sasaki worked the ninth for his first career save.

Ohtani had admitted to nerves about playing in front of a crowd that voraciously tried to live up to its four hours of hell moniker -- he was jeered as he stepped on the field during warmups -- and he never found his footing at the plate.

Ohtani walked in the ninth.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez struck out Ohtani three times, included a called strike three in the fifth inning that sent a towel-waving crowd into delirium.

Sanchez was even fired up on that one, and punched his fist in the air as he left the mound.

The Oh-4 became but a mere footnote -- though Ohtani is the first player to strike out four times as a batter and strike out nine batters as a pitcher in the same postseason game -- in an exhilarating comeback for a Dodgers team riding high after thumping the Reds in two games in the Wild Card Series.

Game 2 is Monday in Philadelphia.

Sanchez was thrust into the ace role when Zack Wheeler was ruled out for the season in August with complications from a blood clot. Wheeler was in full uniform and received a roaring ovation in the pregame introductions.

Sanchez pitched early like a No. 1 starter. He fanned Ohtani on three pitches to start the game and breezed through five scoreless innings.

Kike Hernandez chased Sanchez in the sixth when he ripped a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line that made it 3-2. David Robertson retired pinch-hitter Max Muncy to end the threat.

Robertson, the 40-year-old late-season pickup, allowed a single and hit Will Smith with a pitch to open the seventh before yielding to Strahm.

While disaster struck late for the Phillies bullpen, Vesia saved Tyler Glasnow in the eighth. Glasnow, pitching out of the bullpen in a short series, loaded the bases before he got the hook. Vesia got Sosa, who hit three home runs in a game last month, to fly out to center field.

The Phillies had only two hits after they scored three times in the third on J.T. Realmuto's two-run triple and Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly.

Jesus Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Monday in Game 2. Luzardo went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA with a career-high 216 strikeouts in his first season with the Phillies after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade. The Dodgers already had announced that two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was expected to start Game 2, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump in Game 3.