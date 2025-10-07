2026 Savannah Bananas selection show: How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Did you miss the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour? Don't fret. The Savannah Bananas are hitting the road again and perhaps coming to a city near you.

The "2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show" will reveal next season's dates and locations to catch the Savannah Bananas and their "Fans First" brand of baseball. Following the show, a lottery will open for fans to purchase tickets for the 2026 season. Fans can tune in to find out which iconic ballparks and historic stadiums will welcome the Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters in 2026.

Here are key facts about the "2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show":

When is the show?

The selection show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 9.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the entire show on ESPN2 and in the official Banana Ball streaming hub.

How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?

The five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland" takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.