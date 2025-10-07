Savannah Bananas 101: Teams, rules, and more baseball facts

Open Extended Reactions

Nestled in the southern charm-filled city of Savannah, Georgia, is a bright yellow exhibition baseball team that is putting a fresh new spin on America's pastime.

From choreographed dance routines to backflips in the outfield, the Savannah Bananas have risen from their humble, hard-to-sell beginnings to selling out stadiums across the country.

The Bananas took their wild and crazy show on the road in 2025 with a record-setting Banana Ball World Tour that included stops in 17 different MLB ballparks and three NFL stadiums.

As the Bananas again prepare to take "Banana Ball" to destinations beyond Savannah's historic Grayson Stadium (or "Bananaland"), check out fun facts on the club's history and its unique brand of baseball below:

When were the Savannah Bananas founded?

The Savannah Bananas journey started in October 2015, when the founders arrived in Savannah, Georgia, with a goal to make baseball fun and bring back fans to historic Grayson Stadium. The Savannah Bananas were officially founded in 2016 as a college summer league team that played in the Coastal Plain League. In 2022, the Bananas broke away from the league and became independent.

Who founded the Savannah Bananas?

The husband-and-wife team of Jesse and Emily Cole co-founded the Bananas with the mantra "Fans First. Entertain Always." Their mission was to deliver a brand of baseball that prioritized fun over the game's outcome. Jesse famously wears a yellow tuxedo. He even proposed to Emily in a yellow tux, according to the Bananas' website.

What are the rules of 'Banana Ball'?

"Banana Ball" delivers a twist on traditional baseball with the following rules:

▪︎ Two-hour time limit: "Banana Ball" is played within a two-hour time frame. No inning can start after one hour and 50 minutes unless the game is tied.

▪︎ Each inning is worth one point: Teams receive points for innings won instead of runs scored. The team that wins the inning gets the point, until the final inning.

▪︎ No walks: There are no walks. On ball four, the batter runs to first base and can advance to as many bases as possible while the catcher is forced to throw the ball to every position player before the batter can be tagged out.

▪︎ No bunts: Bunting is not permitted. Batters must swing away.

▪︎ No stepping out: Batters are not allowed to step out of the batter's box during an at-bat.

▪︎ No visits to the mound: Coaches/players may not visit the pitcher's mound. If a pitcher is struggling, so what? Figure it out.

▪︎ Batters can steal first: If a pitcher throws a wild pitch, a batter can take first base.

▪︎ Fans can make outs: If a spectator in the stands catches a foul ball, it is an out.

▪︎ Tiebreaker: In the event that a game is tied after nine innings or two hours of play, a tiebreaker showdown takes place. The showdown features play with only the pitcher, batter and one fielder.

Who plays for the Savannah Bananas?

The team consists of baseball players/entertainers. Tryouts are held all around the country and are invitation-only. Bananas outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz broke down the four requirements for landing a spot on the roster in a TikTok post.

▪︎ Baseball background: Professional experience is recommended. High-level college experience is preferred.

▪︎ Entertainer skills: Can you entertain?

▪︎ Social media presence: Creating content across different platforms increases your chances of earning a roster spot.

▪︎ Fit the "Fans First" culture: Always prioritize a fun fan experience and always be a good teammate.

Potential "Banana Ball" players must first fill out a Prospective Banana Ball Player form. The form includes a space where applicants can upload a video showcasing why they deserve to be a "Banana Baller."

Who are the teams in 'Banana Ball'?

The opponents of the Savannah Bananas in "Banana Ball" include the Party Animals (debuted in 2021), Firefighters (debuted in 2024) and Texas Tailgaters (debuted in 2025).

Which celebrities have supported 'Banana Ball'?

The Bananas have welcomed many public figures to join the fun, including:

Bill Murray (Actor)

Vince Vaughn (Actor)

Billy Crystal (Actor)

Pat Monahan (Train singer)

Brian Littrell (Backstreet Boys member)

Brantley Gilbert (Country singer)

Derek Hough ("Dancing with the Stars" judge)

Tony Hawk (Skateboarding legend)

Joey Chestnut (Professional eating champion)

Eli Manning (two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback)

Ryan Clark (Super Bowl-winning safety)

LaDainian Tomlinson (NFL Hall of Fame running back)

Doug Flutie (Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner)

Travis Hunter (Heisman Trophy winner)

Jocelyn Alo (NCAA all-time home run leader in softball)

Which MLB players have participated in 'Banana Ball'?

Many MLB players have jumped on the bandwagon, including:

Jake Peavy (Cy Young winner)

Joe Torre (Baseball Hall of Fame member)

Johnny Bench (Baseball Hall of Fame catcher)

Heath Bell (All-Star pitcher)

Jonathan Papelbon (All-Star relief pitcher)

Josh Reddick (Gold-Glove winning outfielder)

Barry Zito (Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star)

Jamie Moyer (All-Star pitcher)

Trevor Hoffman (Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher)

Ubaldo Jiménez (All-Star pitcher)

Vinny Castilla (All-Star third baseman)

Shane Victorino (Gold Glove-winning outfielder)

Eric Hosmer (Gold Glove-winning first baseman)

Jonny Gomes (World Series-winning outfielder)

Adam Wainwright (Gold Glove-winning pitcher)

Brock Holt (All-Star infielder)

Bill "Spaceman" Lee (Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher)

Which of the Savannah Bananas' events have garnered the most attention so far?

The Bananas have racked up several notable appearances, including:

July 2022 and September 2025: Appeared on the "Today" show

April 2025: Played for the biggest audience in "Banana Ball" history, as 81,000 fans packed Clemson's Memorial Stadium

April 2025: Appeared on "60 Minutes"

May 2025: Performed at Disneyland

September 2025: Appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon

How can fans learn more about the Savannah Bananas?

The five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland" provides a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise.