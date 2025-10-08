Open Extended Reactions

Cal Raleigh chose the right time and -- most importantly -- the right recipient for his first postseason home run in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners star smashed a 391-foot homer in the top of the ninth inning during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. It marked Raleigh's first home run of the postseason.

The ball bounced inside the Mariners' dugout and into the glove of a fan in the stands prepared for the moment. They were wearing a shirt that read "Dump 61 Here," the number referring to Raleigh's combined regular season and playoffs home run total.

After the game, Raleigh posed alongside the fan and handed them a baseball and an autographed bat that read: "Jameson, thanks for cheering us on and catching 61."

Cameras also showed the fan later putting on another shirt with a similar design, replacing No. 61 with No. 62.

Of the ten 60-home run regular seasons in MLB history, Raleigh is the fourth to be paired with a postseason home run as well, according to ESPN Research. New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is the only other player to do so this century.

Raleigh had three RBI in the Mariners' 8-4 Game 3 victory, becoming the first catcher in franchise history to do so in a postseason game

Seattle is now one win away from its first ALCS appearance since 2001.