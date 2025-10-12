Open Extended Reactions

With the Chicago Cubs' season having come to an end, the questions about Kyle Tucker's future can start.

One of the biggest prizes on the market entering free agency, the outfielder said after Saturday's loss in Game 5 of the NL Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers that he isn't sure what's next.

"We'll see what happens," said Tucker, who agreed to a $16.5 million deal to avoid arbitration this season. "I don't know what the future is going to hold. If not, it was an honor playing with all these guys and I wish everyone the best of luck, whether it's playing next year or not with them. It's a really fun group to be a part of."

The addition of Tucker, who was acquired via trade from the Houston Astros prior to this season, buoyed the Cubs' hopes of a deep postseason run. And when Tucker was healthy and rolling early in the season, he was a viable MVP candidate and a catalyst in a dynamic, varied offense.

However, Tucker, who turns 29 in January, suffered a fractured right hand in June and a calf strain in September as the Brewers won the NL Central by five games over the Cubs, who landed the top wild-card spot at 92-70.

Still, he slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 steals in 136 games while earning an All-Star nod for the Cubs this season. He returned in time for the playoffs and was 7-for-27 with a home run and one RBI.

"He meant a lot," Cubs first baseman Michael Busch told reporters. "The consistency of at-bat. Getting on base and driving [in runs]. He's just as complete of a hitter as you can get. I think putting him in any lineup, he's going to be right up at the top. I think he's one of the best hitters in the game. He can change that lineup just with putting him in there."

But Tucker and the Cubs never came to an agreement on a long-term deal as the season unfolded.

"I don't really know right now," Tucker said when asked if the Cubs have an advantage in signing him as a free agent. "I was more worried about the game tonight and everything. I'll kind of get through this today and worry about that a little later.

"I think this team is really, really talented. A great group of guys. And I can definitely see this team having a lot of success in the future."

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.