TORONTO -- The Blue Jays' George Springer homered on the first pitch from Seattle's Bryce Miller in the American League Championship Series opener Sunday, moving past the New York Yankees' Derek Jeter into sole possession of fifth place on the career list with his 21st postseason home run.

Springer's 385-foot drive to right field on a fastball at the outside corner put Toronto ahead with the first postseason leadoff home run in Blue Jays history. Springer has 63 leadoff homers in the regular season, second to Rickey Henderson's record 81.

Manny Ramirez hit a record 29 postseason homers and is trailed by Jose Altuve (27), Kyle Schwarber (23) and Bernie Williams (22).

However, also in the first inning, Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes fouled a ball off his right knee, falling in pain. He stayed in the game and drew a 12-pitch walk, then flied out leading off the third and was replaced by Myles Straw for the start of the fourth.

The team said he bruised his knee and was being further evaluated.

Lukes went 4-for-12 with five RBIs in Toronto's division series win over the Yankees, including a key two-run single in the Game 4 clincher. He also made a diving catch in Toronto's Game 1 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.