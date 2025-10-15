Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Catcher Austin Hedges re-signed with the Guardians, agreeing Wednesday to a one-year contract worth $4 million.

Hedges, who had been eligible for free agency, gets the same base salary he had this season. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts as a catcher: $125,000 each for 70, 75, 80 and 85.

Even though Hedges is the backup catcher, he has emerged as a key clubhouse leader on a squad that has won the American League Central three of the past four seasons.

Cleveland first acquired Hedges in 2020 from the San Diego Padres. He spent 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers before returning to the Guardians in 2024.

Hedges, 33, was tied for fourth among AL catchers in defensive runs saved with nine. His 95 defensive runs saved since 2017 are the most in the majors among catchers.

He hit .161 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 180 plate appearances over 68 games, including 54 starts at catcher.

Hedges also made three pitching appearances in the ninth inning of losses, raising his career mound games to eight over the past three seasons.