LOS ANGELES -- Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Thursday to take a 3-0 lead in their National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles moved to within one win of becoming the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.

Game 4 is Friday at Dodger Stadium. Only one Major League Baseball team has overcame a 3-0 postseason deficit, the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani tripled off Aaron Ashby to start the bottom of the first and scored on Mookie Betts' double to put the Dodgers ahead, but Jake Bauers tied the score with an RBI single in the second.

That was the only run given up by Tyler Glasnow, who has combined with Ohtani, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give Dodgers starters a 1.54 postseason ERA during an 8-1 postseason spurt.

Misiorowski replaced Ashby with two on and one out in the first and struck out Edman and Teoscar Hernández. The 23-year-old right-hander topped 100 mph with 17 pitches and struck out a Brewers postseason rookie record nine, but his fastball velocity dropped to 98-99 mph slightly in the sixth.

Will Smith singled with one out on a slider in the middle of the strike zone and Freddie Freeman walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Edman, who had struck out twice against Misiorowski, lined a low slider into center, and Smith scored for a 2-1 lead as Sal Frelick made a weak throw.

Abner Uribe relieved and struck out Hernández, then made a wild pickoff throw past first that allowed Freeman to score. It was the second straight game with an error by the Brewers' closer.

Glasnow gave up three hits and three walks in 5⅔ innings, striking out eight and leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd of 51,251.

Alex Vesia followed Glasnow and got two outs for his second win of the playoffs.

Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect ninth for his third save of the postseason, finishing a four-hitter. Dodgers relievers gave up one hit in 3⅓ innings.

Milwaukee, which swept the Dodgers 6-0 during the regular season, has lost its past 10 postseason road games dating to 2018.