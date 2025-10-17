Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Astros got a jump on the off-season, signing right-hander Nate Pearson to a one-year contract worth $1.35 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Pearson, 29, spent most of last season in the Cubs organization, appearing in 11 big league games, giving up 15 runs in 14.2 innings. He was released in September after spending most of the year at Triple-A where he appeared in 38 games, compiling a 2.22 ERA.

The former first-round pick of the Blue Jays was traded to the Cubs in July 2024, appearing in 19 games in the second half of the season. He pitched well enough to earn an opening day roster spot in 2025 but was eventually sent back down to the minors. Known for a strong arm, Pearson has yet to completely establish his role in the majors.

Overall, Pearson is 9-6 with a 5.17 ERA in 123 career games which includes six as a starter.

The Athletic was first to report the signing.