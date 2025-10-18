SEATTLE -- Toronto's George Springer, one of the most prolific hitters in postseason history, left Friday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series after getting hit by a pitch on his right kneecap in the top of the seventh inning.

Springer, the designated hitter for the Blue Jays, sprawled on the dirt for a couple of minutes after Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo hit him with a 1-1 sinker that kept riding in and hit Springer on his back leg as Springer didn't move at all in trying to avoid the pitch.

Springer, who has been heartily booed all series by Mariners fans, was booed again as he limped to first base, where Joey Loperfido replaced him as the pinch runner.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Springer wanted to stay in the game but was in too much pain and discomfort, and the team elected to play it safe.

According to Rosenthal, Springer needed help getting down the dugout steps and the steps into the visitors' clubhouse.

Earlier in the game, Springer hit a score-tying RBI double off Matt Brash, his 42nd career extra-base hit in the postseason, breaking a tie with David Ortiz for fifth most all time.

It was his sixth consecutive game with an extra-base hit in the playoffs, one away from tying the record shared by Bryce Harper (2022), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Devon White (1993).