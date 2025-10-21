Who gets World Series rings? Fun facts on the MLB tradition

Open Extended Reactions

Every October, MLB fans hope that their favorite teams will excel in the playoffs and make the World Series. In 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays made it to MLB's biggest stage. As with many other sports leagues, winning the season's top prize comes with a special keepsake: a ring. For over 100 years, World Series rings have helped winning teams commemorate the milestone in distinctive fashion. How has this iconic piece of jewelry evolved over time?

Check out key facts on World Series rings below:

When did MLB start giving out World Series rings?

The New York Giants received the first rings in 1922, after defeating the New York Yankees in the World Series. Far from the increasingly flashy designs in recent years, the first World Series ring was a simple gold band engraved with "Giants World Champions 1922," baseball bats and a scroll, with a small diamond in the center.

Prior to 1922, World Series-winning teams would receive other items such as medals, pins and watches from their owners. Throughout the 1920s, the World Series ring tradition picked up steam across the league. With the St. Louis Cardinals' win in 1931, World Series rings became the tradition for every team moving forward.

Since the 1920s, World Series rings have played a meaningful role in MLB postseason festivities. ESPN

Who gets World Series rings?

Best practices for World Series rings vary by team. Owners make the final call on who gets rings. Save for rare exceptions, active roster players and coaches are guaranteed rings. Former players who participated in the bulk of the season but were traded/relocated may also receive rings, in addition to injured players. Front office staff members and executives often receive rings. Support staff such as trainers and groundskeepers may also take home rings, upon the owner's discretion.

Jackie Robinson's 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers World Series Ring is on display inside the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York, New York. Luiz C. Ribeiro/NY Daily News/Getty Images

Does everyone get the same World Series ring?

Teams can opt to make different versions of rings, to divvy up to team members across the organization as they see fit.

A rings: Bigger and more expensive; usually reserved for active players, coaches, and executives

B and C rings: Smaller and more low-key; may be given to other employees associated with the winning team

Who designs World Series rings?

Many jewelry companies have lent their talents to the World Series ring tradition, including:

The jewelry company collaborates with the winning team to incorporate special details that represent their season and franchise as a whole. Some meaningful examples of curated rings include:

1979: The Pittsburgh Pirates incorporated their team slogan "We Are Family" into their ring, a reference to the team's theme song by Sister Sledge.

2011: The St. Louis Cardinals incorporated their unofficial rally squirrel mascot into their ring design.

2014: The San Francisco Giants included three special diamonds on their rings to represent their three titles in five years.

Groundskeeper Michael Bradberry lays down chalk at Truist Park while wearing a 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series ring. Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

2016: The Chicago Cubs incorporated 108 diamonds on their rings to represent the end of their 108-year World Series drought.

2017: The Houston Astros included a removable ring top that uncovered the team's slogan "Earned History".

2018: The Boston Red Sox had "DAMAGE DONE" engraved on the inside of their rings to pay tribute to the team's rally cry throughout the season.

The San Francisco Giants took home World Series rings in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

2019: The Washington Nationals included an engraved shark holding the Commissioner's Trophy on their rings, which celebrated Gerardo Parra's walk-up song "Baby Shark" (that became the team's postseason anthem).

2021: The Atlanta Braves incorporated a ring top that opened up to a miniature version of their home stadium Truist Park, with 11 rubies set into stadium seats to represent the exact landing locations of the Braves' 11 World Series home runs.

2023: The Texas Rangers' ring included an alternate top with 49 points of rubies (representing 49 players on their roster) and 11 stones on the logo (representing their 11 postseason road wins).

2024: The Los Angeles Dodgers' ring featured 34 sapphires, honoring legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela (who wore number 34).

Who pays for World Series rings?

Every year, Major League Baseball contributes $1,500 a ring for each player, coach, manager, and general manager on the winning team. If clubs choose to award rings to additional staff members, they must pull from their own budgets to meet the costs.

Which MLB players have the most World Series rings?

During his legendary run with the New York Yankees, Yogi Berra took home 10 World Series rings -- more hardware than any other player in MLB history.

The "DAMAGE DONE" inscription on the 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series ring leaves a strong impression. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Check out other top World Series-winning players below:

Players with the most World Series titles (all-time)

*On official World Series rosters

10: Yogi Berra

9: Joe DiMaggio

8: Bill Dickey

7: Frankie Crosetti, Lou Gehrig, Hank Bauer, Mickey Mantle, Phil Rizzuto, Babe Ruth

Active players with multiple World Series titles

*On official World Series rosters

3: Mookie Betts

2: Walker Buehler, Max Muncy, Brusdar Graterol, Yuli Gurriel, Will Smith, Charlie Morton, Jorge Soler, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Ryan Brasier, Freddie Freeman, Aroldis Chapman, Enrique Hernández, Christian Vazquez, Joc Pederson, Jose Altuve, Blake Treinen, Nathan Eovaldi, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager, Lance McCullers Jr., Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, Alex Bregman

