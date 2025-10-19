Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer is in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night.

Springer, who was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch on Friday and left the game, will bat leadoff as the designated hitter as the Blue Jays face a must-win situation with the Mariners leading the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The four-time All-Star is hitting .256 with three home runs and five doubles this postseason. His 22 career playoff homers are tied with Bernie Williams for fourth most.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Springer, 36, received treatment Saturday and tested his knee in a team workout.