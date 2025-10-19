Open Extended Reactions

The American League Championship Series has shifted back to Toronto for a huge Game 6 on Sunday night.

The Seattle Mariners, leading the series 3-2, are just one victory away from their first World Series appearance in franchise history. The Toronto Blue Jays need a win to keep their championship aspirations alive and force a Game 7. Which team will come out on top to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 Fall Classic?

We have you covered with pregame lineups and all of the top moments from Toronto as Game 6 gets underway, followed by takeaways at the final out.

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays (8:03 p.m. ET on FS1)

Pitching matchup: Logan Gilbert vs. Trey Yesavage

Lineups

Mariners

TBD

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Nathan Lukes (L) LF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

5. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

6. Ernie Clement (R) 3B

7. Addison Barger (L) RF

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) 2B

9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS