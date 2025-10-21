George Springer's go-ahead home run helps the Blue Jays defeat the Mariners to reach their first World Series since 1993. (1:09)

For the first time in over three decades, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series.

After a thrilling American League Championship Series win over the Seattle Mariners, the club took the chance to sweeten the achievement with a simple but effective jab at their defeated foe.

George Springer was the hero in Toronto's Game 7 win, hammering a three-run go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead and final margin.

It was an appropriately thrilling conclusion to a back-and-forth series, during which momentum shifted on multiple occasions. Seattle jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the road at Rogers Centre, taking a solid advantage back to the next two games at their own stadium.

Accordingly, the Mariners' X account posted "We're going home."

Unfortunately for Seattle, that phrase wouldn't be forgotten. Toronto battled back in Games 3 and 4 to put things on level terms. And after the Mariners took a 3-2 lead after a win in Game 5, the Blue Jays again leveled the series in Game 6, before finally winning the decisive final game in Toronto on Monday night.

Win in hand, Blue Jays' took to their X account to note that the Mariners would now, once again, be heading home -- this time with the club's season over.

Toronto also resurfaced a video of NHL player Shane Wright -- an Ontario native who plays for the Seattle Kraken -- wearing a Mariners jersey and invited him to throw out a first pitch for "his" home province squad next season.

The Blue Jays will now look ahead to a World Series date with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who will travel to Toronto for Game 1 on Friday.