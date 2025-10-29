Open Extended Reactions

All the Toronto Blue Jays had to do after losing an 18-inning epic in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series was bounce back quickly -- and beat starting pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4.

Well, they did just that -- and the Fall Classic is tied at 2-2. With the series sure to head back to Toronto, what will happen in the final game in L.A.? Game 5's winner will be one victory from a ring; the loser will be one loss from heartbreak.

Follow all the action -- from pregame lineups, to live analysis during the game, to our postgame takeaways -- right here.

Lineups

Series tied at 2-2

Starting pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Blake Snell

Lineups

Blue Jays

TBD

Dodgers

1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

2. Will Smith (R) C

3. Mookie Betts (R) SS

4. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF

6. Tommy Edman (S) 2B

7. Max Muncy (L) 3B

8. Enrique Hernandez (R) CF

9. Alex Call (R) LF

