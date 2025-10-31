Buster Olney joins "SportsCenter" to talk about what the league is saying about the Dodgers going down 3-2 in the Series and Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting Game 6. (1:47)

Will the 2025 World Series end tonight? Or are we destined for a Game 7?

The Toronto Blue Jays return home needing just one win to take home their first title in 32 years. Meanwhile, Game 6 will determine whether the Los Angeles Dodgers' attempt to become the first team to repeat in 25 years will have a Halloween -- as opposed to a Hollywood -- ending.

We'll have the action -- from pregame lineups to live in-game analysis to postgame takeaways -- right here.

Lineups

Blue Jays lead series 3-2

Starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman

Dodgers

1. Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

2. Will Smith (R) C

3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

4. Mookie Betts (R) SS

5. Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF

6. Max Muncy (L) 3B

7. Enrique Hernandez (R) LF

8. Tommy Edman (S) CF

9. Miguel Rojas (R) 2B

Blue Jays

1. George Springer (R) DH

2. Nathan Lukes (L) LF

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

4. Bo Bichette (R) 2B

5. Daulton Varsho (L) CF

6. Alejandro Kirk (R) C

7. Addison Barger (L) RF

8. Ernie Clement (R) 3B

9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS

Live analysis

