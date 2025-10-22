Open Extended Reactions

Lou Gehrig's uniform from his final Yankee Stadium appearance has sold for $2.712 million at auction, the most ever paid for a piece of Gehrig Memorabilia.

The uniform, which was worn by Gehrig at Game 2 of the 1939 World Series, was part of an auction of Dr. D.B. Espy's Collection, presented by Christie's and Hunt Auctions. The winning bid included a buyer's premium.

Gehrig was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) -- a disease that would later be known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- in 1939 and played only eight games that season before being forced to retire. His then-record streak of 2,130 consecutive games played would end, but he stayed with the Yankees and delivered lineup cards to umpires. The uniform sold at auction was photo-matched by MeiGray Authenticated to Oct. 5, 1939, the last time Gehrig wore a Yankees uniform at home.

He died June 2, 1941.

The uniform worn by Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig at Game 2 of the 1939 World Series -- Gehrig's final appearance at Yankee Stadium -- sold for $2.712 million at auction. Courtesy of Christie's & Hunt Auctions

"The jersey had been originally preserved by a dry cleaner who was tasked with cleaning the uniforms for the [Yankees' affiliate] Newark Bears," reads the lot description. "Noticing that Lou Gehrig's jersey was among those headed for Minor League use[,] the cleaner coveted the final home shirt worn by the Iron Horse and retained it for over 50 years."

Espy -- whom Hunt Auctions president David Hunt called "a pioneering collector of historic memorabilia during the formative years of the medium" -- purchased the jersey in 1991 for $115,000. It is not the same jersey Gehrig wore during his "Luckiest Man" speech on July 4, 1939. The whereabouts of that jersey are unknown.

In the same auction, a bat that was described PSA's John Taube as "very likely" used during Gehrig's final World Series in 1938 sold for $1.197 million and Jackie Robinson's Baseball Hall of Fame ring sold for $693,000; both prices included a buyer's premium.